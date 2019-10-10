Wisconsin Assembly to vote on accommodations for disabled

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly is scheduled to vote on allowing disabled lawmakers to call into committee meetings, a change sought by a paralyzed Democratic state representative.

But the proposal up for a vote Thursday includes a number of other rule changes that Democrats and the disabled Rep. Jimmy Anderson oppose. Anderson says because of those provisions, he will be forced to vote against the accommodations he sought.

Anderson met with Republican Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke to try and reach a compromise. Steineke agreed to one change sought by Anderson, reducing the notice he would have to give when calling into a meeting from two hours to 30 minutes.

Anderson says he wanted to vote separately on that provision, but Steineke refused. Steineke says he offered to break off one rule change Democrats objected to allowing for multiple veto override votes, but Democrats objected.