Wisconsin COVID-19 death toll hits 400; total cases top 10K

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin’s COVID-19 death toll has reached 400, state health officials said Sunday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported two new deaths on Sunday. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports two deaths were reported in Milwaukee County on Sunday morning. The coronavirus has killed 225 people in Milwaukee County as of Sunday. Milwaukee County has 3,952 positive cases as of Sunday. That's nearly 40% of the total cases in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin has now reported more than 10,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. The number of positive test results statewide grew to 10,219 on Sunday, up 280 from the previous day.

Gov. Tony Evers’ reopening plan for Wisconsin calls for a loosening of restrictions after a 14-day downward trend in positive cases as a percentage of total tests. There has been no clear trend over the past seven days. Positive cases were 8% of all tests on Sunday, which was up from 7% the day before.

