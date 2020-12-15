Evergreen squabble continues at Wisconsin Capitol

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two Republican state lawmakers put up an artificial Christmas tree on Tuesday in the rotunda of the state Capitol for a second time, hours after the first one was removed because they did not have a permit to display it.
Reps. Paul Tittl and Shae Sortwell broadcast their reinstallation and decorating of the tree live on Facebook, calling it a peaceful protest allowed under the First Amendment in defiance of Democrat Gov. Tony Evers' administration. Evers chose not to erect a holiday tree in the rotunda this year because the Capitol building is closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.