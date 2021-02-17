Wisconsin GOP adds virus provision to unemployment measure

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers on Wednesday dramatically reshaped Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' plan to upgrade the state's antiquated unemployment claim technology, eliminating guaranteed funding for the project and absolving businesses and schools of liability for COVID-19 infections.
Republicans have heaped criticism on Evers for months over the state Department of Workforce Development's inability to clear a massive backlog of pandemic-related unemployment claims. His administration has blamed a processing system that dates back to the 1970s.