Wisconsin PSC approves Foxconn transmission lines

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin regulators have signed off on American Transmission Company's plan to build a new substation and transmission lines to power Foxconn Technology Group's massive flat-screen plant in Mount Pleasant.

The Public Service Commission voted 3-0 on Thursday to approve the project. The work is expected to cost between $117 million and $120 million depending on the route.

The cost will be distributed across five million ratepayers in ATC's service area over the next 40 years. ATC serves Wisconsin and portions of Illinois, Minnesota and Michigan.

ATC spokesman Luella Dooley-Menet said she didn't have an estimate of the average increase each ratepayer can expect. She said it will be small since the cost will be spread across so many customers.