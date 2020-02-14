Wisconsin Republicans propose $250 million income tax cut

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature unveiled a nearly $250 million income tax cut plan on Friday that they plan to vote on next week and quickly send to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Republicans also want to cut the personal property tax paid by businesses by nearly $45 million and reduce state debt by $100 million.

It's unclear whether Evers supports all of the tax cuts Republicans proposed. Republican Rep. Joan Ballweg said Friday that lawmakers did not talk with Evers about their plan before releasing it.

Evers earlier proposed spending $130 million to cut property taxes as part of a $250 million school funding plan the Legislature rejected. Ballweg said lawmakers will consider additional funding for schools next year when crafting the next state budget.

The newly released Republican tax cut plan would not reduce personal property taxes as the governor proposed. Instead, it would increase the standard deduction for income tax filers, thereby cutting income taxes.

Republicans are tapping some of the state's projected $620 million budget surplus to pay for the plan.

The Assembly plans to vote on the plan Thursday, their final day in session this year. It's unclear if the Senate would take it up next week or in March.