Wisconsin Republicans to send election bills to governor

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature planned to send a dozen election and voting bills to Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday in an attempt to mollify backers of former President Donald Trump who falsely believe the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Republicans argue the fast-tracked bills are in response to deficiencies identified by a nonpartisan audit and a review by a conservative group. But the proposals go far beyond those recommendations and would fundamentally change how votes are cast and elections are run in the battleground state.

That's why Evers, a Democrat facing reelection in November, has all-but promised to veto them all. Republicans don't have the votes to override his vetoes.

The Senate passed the bills on Tuesday and the Assembly was taking them up on its last planned day in session this year.

Republicans are also attempting to get around Evers with a constitutional amendment that would prohibit the use of private grants or donations to help run elections in the state. That would need to pass the Legislature again next session, and be approved by voters as early as 2023, before being added to the state constitution.

All of the Republican-authored bills were introduced after President Joe Biden's narrow victory of nearly 21,000 votes in Wisconsin in 2020. Trump and his backers falsely claimed the election was stolen, even though lawsuits, recounts and multiple reviews found no evidence to back up allegations of widespread fraud.

“Republicans are still obsessing over and relitigating the 2020 general election,” said Democratic Rep. Mark Spreitzer, prior to debate. “Instead of putting forward solutions ... Republicans just want to be punitive and make it harder for people to vote.”

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who met with Trump, ordered a taxpayer-funded investigation into the election that is ongoing. Vos had wanted its recommendations in time for the Legislature to consider them before its session ends next month, but lead investigator and former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman has not finished his probe. The investigation has been mired in numerous, lawsuits challenging the legality of subpoenas Gableman filed with mayors of the state's largest and most Democratic cities.

The Wisconsin proposals are part of a nationwide Republican effort to reshape elections following Biden’s victory over Trump.

The constitutional amendment the Assembly was considering addresses a Republican complaint about grant money that came to Wisconsin in 2020 from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, which is funded by Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan. The state’s five largest cities received $8.8 million but more than 200 communities in Wisconsin received funding as part of $350 million given out nationally.

Republicans were angered that the bulk of the money went to Democratic cities that voted for Biden. Examining how that money was used in Wisconsin is a focus of the ongoing Republican investigation.

The bills up for final passage Thursday would:

— prohibit anyone other than the voter, an immediate family member or a legal guardian from returning an absentee ballot.

— bar election clerks from filling in any missing information on a voter’s absentee ballot envelope.

— require voters to provide a copy of a photo ID every time they request an absentee ballot. Under current law, voters only have to show an ID the first time they request an absentee ballot.

— give the Legislature control over guidance delivered to local election clerks by the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission.

— empower a Republican-controlled legislative committee to control federal money allocated to the elections commission.

— limit who can identify as indefinitely confined, a status that allows for absentee ballots for those who can't get to the polls due to age, illness or disability.

— require the state to conduct checks to ensure that registered voters are United States citizens.