Wisconsin Senate set to approve Republican election changes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Senate was set Wednesday to pass a host of Republican-authored changes to Wisconsin elections, including a prohibition on accepting private grants to aid election administration.

The proposals are part of a larger package of GOP-authored measures addressing issues former President Donald Trump and his supporters raised following Joe Biden's narrow win in battleground Wisconsin. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has complained about Republican attempts to make absentee voting more difficult, is almost certain to veto every one of them.