Wisconsin Supreme Court suspends former state prosecutor

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The law license of a former Wisconsin assistant attorney general has been suspended for a year for allegedly mismanaging client trust funds at his law firm.

Michael R. Bauer is a partner at Bauer & Bach in Madison. The Supreme Court says Bauer broke state rules by shifting $376,000 between client trust accounts, his own trust account and the account of his side business, Sports Advisors Inc., all without telling clients. Sports Advisors Inc. represents professional athletes.

The State Journal reports the ruling issued earlier this month says Bauer blamed some of the problems on his time spent in Washington, D.C. in 2014-15, causing him to neglect trust and business accounts for the firm. Bauer's lawyer says no clients lost money as a result of Bauer's actions.

