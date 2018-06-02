10 Democrats file to run for governor by deadline

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's fall ballot took shape on Friday, with candidates filing nomination papers ahead of the state Elections Commission's end-of-the-day deadline.

Republican Gov. Scott Walker's bid for a third term and Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin's re-election run were the two highest profile races. Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel was also seeking a second term in a third statewide race.

The primary is Aug. 14 with the general election on Nov. 6. Here's a look at who filed:

GOVERNOR

Walker faces a token primary opponent while there are 10 Democrats running to take him on. They are state Sen. Kathleen Vinehout, of Alma; state schools Superintendent Tony Evers; political activist Mike McCabe; former state party leader Matt Flynn; businessmen Andy Gronik and Josh Pade; state Rep. Dana Wachs, of Eau Claire; former state Rep. Kelda Helen Roys, of Madison; state fire fighter union leader Mahlon Mitchell; and Madison Mayor Paul Soglin. Four third party candidates filed.

LT. GOVERNOR

Incumbent Republican Rebecca Kleefisch will run with Walker. Two Democrats, former state Rep. Mandela Barnes, of Milwaukee, and businessman Kurt Kober, of Sheboygan, are running. There are three third-party candidates.

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Schimel faces Democratic challenger Josh Kaul. There's one third-party candidate.

SECRETARY OF STATE

Republicans Jay Schroeder and Spencer Zimmerman will face each other in a primary for a position that has almost no power. Democrat Arvina Martin, a Madison city council member, is challenging incumbent Doug La Follette in another primary. There's one third-party candidate.

STATE TREASURER

Incumbent Republican Matt Adamczyk has decided to seek a seat in the state Assembly rather than run again, leaving the field wide open. Three Democrats — former Treasurer Dawn Marie Sass, Cynthia Kaump and Sarah Godlewski — are running.

Republicans Travis Hartwig and Jill Millies are running along with one third-party candidate.

U.S. SENATE

Republican state Sen. Leah Vukmir and former U.S. Marine Kevin Nicholson are running for the Republican nomination to face Baldwin. Three other lesser-known Republicans also filed.

1st CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

House Speaker Paul Ryan announced earlier this year he won't seek re-election, opening the door for a long list of hopefuls, including six Republicans and two Democrats. The Republicans are Kevin Steen, Bryan Steil, Nick Polce, Brad Boivin and Paul Nehlen, who ran against Ryan in 2016 and lost in the primary. Steil previously worked for Ryan as an aide and has a wide lead in fundraising and party support. Liberal protester Jeremy Ryan is also running as a Republican. The two Democratic candidates are union iron worker Randy Bryce and Janesville teacher and school board member Cathy Myers. Two third-party candidates filed.

2nd CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Incumbent Democrat Mark Pocan is running unopposed.

3rd CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Incumbent Democrat Ron Kind faces Republican Steve Toft.

4th CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Gwen Moore faces a primary challenge from former state Sen. Gary George. George, who was convicted of a felony in a kickback scheme in 2004, ran unsuccessfully against Moore in 2014 and 2016. Republicans Cindy Werner and Tim Rogers are also running and there is one third-party candidate.

5th CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Republican Rep. James Sensenbrenner faced token opposition in the GOP primary. Tom Palzewicz is the only Democrat running.

6th CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Republican incumbent Glenn Grothman faces Democrat Dan Kohl, the nephew of former U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl.

7th CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Republican incumbent Sean Duffy will face either Brian Ewert or Margaret Engebretson, the two Democrats running. There is one third-party candidate.

8th CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher will face Democrat Beau Liegeois.

This story has been updated to correct that three Democrats are running for state treasurer, not four.

