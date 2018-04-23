Wisconsin officials warn of possible measles exposure

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — County health departments in western Wisconsin are warning people about recent potential exposure to measles.

The La Crosse Tribune reports that La Crosse and Trempealeau county health departments were notified this month that an out-of-state visitor had measles in its contagious stage.

The departments have contacted places in La Crosse, Onalaska and Galesville that may have been exposed to the disease. Officials will try contacting people who may have visited those places during the exposure period to inform them about symptoms and determine if they're at risk.

Measles is a serious respiratory disease that can spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The virus can linger in the air for up to two hours. Symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose, red and watery eyes and a rash.

Information from: La Crosse Tribune, http://www.lacrossetribune.com