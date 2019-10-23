Wisconsin poll shows most do not support impeaching Trump

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new poll shows that most Wisconsin voters do not support holding impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump and even fewer want to see him impeached and removed from office.

The Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday comes after House Democrats began an impeachment inquiry. It comes 13 months before the 2020 election.

The poll shows that 46% approve of holding impeachment hearings against Trump, with 49% against. Only 44% support impeaching and removing Trump from office, with 51% against.

The numbers are up significantly in support of holding impeachment hearings from January when it was 33% in support and April when it was 29%.

The poll of 799 registered voters was taken between Oct. 13 and Oct. 17. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.2 percentage points.