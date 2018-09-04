Wisconsin prosecutor was pilot who died in Michigan crash

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (AP) — The pilot who died in a weekend plane crash in Michigan has been identified as a Wisconsin man who was a Milwaukee-area prosecutor.

Ronald Dague was the only person aboard a plane that crashed in Lake Huron. Authorities say the plane had departed an airport in St. Ignace on Friday night for a short flight to Mackinac Island. Plane debris has been found, but authorities still are looking for the pilot's remains.

The 64-year-old Dague was an assistant district attorney in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin for 26 years. District Attorney John Chisholm called him a "passionate defender of equity, fairness, and justice."

Dague specialized in drunken driving cases. He once called it the "most complicated area of law and science" of his career.