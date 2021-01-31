Wisconsin recording snow depth totals not seen in 10 years

MILWAUKEE (AP) — National Weather Service officials said Sunday that a winter storm moving across southeastern Wisconsin along with a system earlier in the week and lake-effect precipitation has left Milwaukee and other areas with snow depth totals not seen in 10 years.

Up to 10 inches of snow has fallen in parts of Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties, the weather service said. Combined with heavy snow from Tuesday, there are snow depth totals above 15 inches in many areas near Lake Michigan.