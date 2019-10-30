With DHS head departing, unclear who will be in charge

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2019, file photo, acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection headquarters in Washington. McAleenan has agreed to testify before a House committee on global terrorism. He had been subpoenaed by the House Homeland Security Committee to testify after he said he could not attend because it would be his second-to-last day in office and he was focused on the transition less FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2019, file photo, acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection headquarters in Washington. McAleenan ... more Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close With DHS head departing, unclear who will be in charge 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — A day before the acting Homeland Security secretary is set to depart his position, it remains unclear who will be tapped to run the agency.

Kevin McAleenan has told colleagues that he will be leaving the job on Thursday. He was expected to be feted at a goodbye party Wednesday.

Federal vacancy rules limit who is eligible to take the job permanently, but various factions in the Trump administration have been looking for legal work-arounds.

Among those said to be under consideration are Ken Cuccinelli, currently the acting head of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, and Chad Wolf, former chief of staff to ex-Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

The sprawling 240,000-person department oversees a huge portfolio that includes immigration enforcement, election and cyber security, disaster response and even the Secret Service.