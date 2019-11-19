With Gore, New Jersey announces aggressive wind energy goals

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is accelerating its efforts to increase wind energy production.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order Tuesday at a ceremony alongside former Vice President Al Gore.

The order commits the state to produce 7,500 megawatts of electricity through wind energy by 2035. That’s more than double the goal Murphy previously set of 3,500 megawatts by 2030.

Murphy said if the goal is realized, half the state’s energy needs and about 3.2 million homes could be powered by wind.

Gore, a longtime climate activist, called climate change a “life or death” battle. He praised New Jersey’s role in committing to renewable energy.