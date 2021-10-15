With latest mission, China renews space cooperation vow Oct. 15, 2021 Updated: Oct. 15, 2021 5:58 a.m.
1 of6 In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, the Shenzhou-13 manned spaceship onto of a Long March-2F carrier rocket prepares to be transferred to the launching area of Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China, Oct. 7, 2021. China is preparing to send three astronauts to live on its space station for six months — a new milestone for a program that has advanced rapidly in recent years. (Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua via AP) Wang Jiangbo/AP Show More Show Less
BEIJING (AP) — Shortly ahead of sending a new three-person crew to its space station, China on Friday renewed its commitment to international cooperation in the peaceful use of space.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said sending humans into space was a “common cause of mankind,” and China would “continue to extend the depth and breadth of international cooperation and exchanges” in crewed spaceflight and “make positive contributions to the exploration of the mysteries of the universe.”