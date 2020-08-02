With more autonomy, NC private schools plan reopenings

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — This fall, Grace Christian Academy will look fairly normal. The Cleveland County private school will welcome full classes of students, pre-K through 12th grade, to in-person instruction. Neither teachers nor students will have to wear face coverings and no virtual academy will be offered.

While public schools must practice 6-feet social distancing, limit class sizes, and require face coverings, hundreds of North Carolina private schools have the autonomy to decide how to resume lessons during the coronavirus. No single approach categorizes all private schools, but many — like Grace Christian — plan for more aggressive reopenings as school leaders say families and staff are ready to reenter classrooms.

There will be some new procedures at Grace Christian. Staff will take temperatures by the entrance. Lunch rotations will lessen cafeteria congestion. And like many private schools, Grace Christian Academy will require parents sign waivers before sending their children to school during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There needs to be something in writing that says, ‘You chose not to wear the mask,’ ” said Stephanie Chambers, principal of Grace Christian, which teaches around 140 students in Kings Mountain, about 30 miles west of Charlotte.

“We are going to practice things that will help us as much as possible to prevent the spread, but I mean, it can still happen.”

‘AN EXTRA PRECAUTION’

Last year, there were 750 private schools across North Carolina, serving 104,000 students. Around 70% were religiously affiliated. Tuition costs span from a few thousand dollars a year (less with vouchers or financial aid) to five-digit annual costs. Though not subjected to public school closure orders, private schools shut down last March in accordance with Gov. Roy Cooper’s ban on gatherings of more than 10 people.

The N.C. Division of Non-Public Education oversees private schools. While the state’s guidance for reopening public schools stretched 141 pages, the Division of Non-Public Education’s website offered only one paragraph, which included the broad directive: “It is the discretion of each private school to decide how to proceed with instruction.”

Being apart from public schools gives private schools autonomy, but it also brings greater exposure to lawsuits.

“Public schools in North Carolina have more protection against liability,” said Jonathan Vogel, a Charlotte-based education attorney. “There’s a certain level of legal immunity that private schools don’t have.”

Larry Haggard, administrator of Jacksonville Christian Academy, is having families sign waivers ahead of returning full enrollment — around 250 students — in August.

“It’s just an extra precaution,” Haggard said. “It hopefully will remind the parents that they are actually in charge of their students’ instruction, as well as their lives and well-being.”

This summer, Haggard said he’s heard from families desiring a return to regular lessons.

“I believe about 80% preferred us to go back to as normal as possible, with upgrades in safety,” he said.

Jacksonville Christian will conduct temperature checks, hand-washing, and more social distancing, but no mask mandates or limits to in-person instruction. The school will offer lesson recordings for families to access virtually — though Haggard said no families have requested this yet.

While surveys of public school educators have revealed their concerns about returning to school buildings, Haggard said he hasn’t heard any staff members express anxiety about working during the pandemic.

“It’s possible our folks don’t see the danger,” he said. “Even teachers with some physical issues are ready to go back.”

Asked if he fears a full reopening could help spread the virus, Haggard said, “Sociological and educational experts that I read are saying that schools are a necessary thing.”

HEALTH WORRIES

In June, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommended K-12 reopening plans should “start with a goal of having students physically present in school.”. The AAP pointed out young children are less likely to be symptomatic from or spread COVID-19. Yet the AAP also acknowledged in-person reopening policies cannot eliminate risk and the “overall health and well-being” of the entire community, including adult staff, should be considered.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Dr. Anthony Fauci have recommended school reopening decisions take place at the local level based on case numbers in respective areas.

Statewide, the daily number of new cases hovers above 1,500. Multiple school districts and charter schools - including Wake, Henderson, Asheville, and Alamance-Burlington - decided to exclusively teach remotely this fall, while others have seen enrollment in their virtual academies balloon.

CHILD CARE CONCERNS

Since Gov. Cooper announced his hybrid school reopening plan on July 14, private school leaders report a higher number of parent calls inquiring about placements.

Kathryn Maker, director of grants, training, and outreach at the N.C. State Education Assistance Authority, which manages the state’s Opportunity Scholarship or private school voucher program, said her department has “noticed an uptick in applications, calls, and emails about the program since the publicity about the various public school plans for this fall.”

Jamie Marr, the assistant principal at First Wesleyan Christian School in Gastonia, said she’s heard one central motivation behind this spike in inquiries.

“It is totally because of child care,” she said. “Everybody that calls me has been concerned about what they are going to do with a hybrid plan. ‘How do I only send my child to school for one week out of three when I work every day?’”

First Wesleyan Christian School in Gastonia will welcome full classes of students this fall.

At First Wesleyan, Marr said she has seen the kindergarten waiting list grow and, in a rare occurrence, a waiting list develop for first grade.

“Typically, we’ll get calls throughout the summer where people are looking for private school, but these people have specifically said, ’Hey, based on what the governor said, we’ve decided that we want to look at private education,” she said.

On July 22, First Wesleyan announced it would bring all students back to campus full time in the fall.

Sarah Tucker, whose two children attend First Wesleyan, supported the decision, citing the school’s smaller sizes (150 students across kindergarten to eighth grade).

“I think the benefits definitely outweigh the risks,” said Tucker, adding that she would sign waivers if asked.