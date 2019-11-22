Witness of fatal stabbing describes horror aboard train

HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — A woman who witnessed the killing of a good Samaritan on a San Francisco Bay Area commuter train is describing a horrific scene aboard the moving train.

College student Sophia Humphrey tells the San Francisco Chronicle a barefoot Jermain Brim was moving in erratic, twitchy motions before he attacked 49-year-old Oliver Williams.

Humphrey says Williams stopped the 39-year-old Brim from stealing the shoes of a sleeping homeless man and Brim started walking away. But she says he suddenly turned around and headed toward Williams and the two started fighting. Authorities say Brim wrestled a knife away from Williams and used it to fatally stab him.

The nursing student says several passengers begged Brim to stop, but she says Brim stabbed Williams in the neck between five and 10 times.

