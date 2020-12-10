Wolf poised to announce new pandemic restrictions Dec. 10, 2020 Updated: Dec. 10, 2020 2:20 p.m.
1 of10 Specimen transport vials are gathered before COVID-19 testing organized by Philadelphia FIGHT Community Health Centers at Mifflin Square Park, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in south Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 Registered nurse Laura Moore, left, swabs a patient during testing for COVID-19 organized by Philadelphia FIGHT Community Health Centers at Mifflin Square Park, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in south Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is widely expected to announce new statewide restrictions on Thursday amid the worsening coronavirus pandemic as he scheduled his first public appearance since his own COVID-19 diagnosis.
Wolf and his health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, appear poised to tighten restrictions after weeks of exploding case numbers and sharply rising hospitalizations and deaths. They were set to appear at a virtual news conference at 4 p.m.