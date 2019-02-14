Woman allegedly shoplifted $33

FAIRFIELD — Police charged Melanie Monroe, a 52-year-old Bridgeport resident, with larceny after she allegedly shoplifted $33 worth from a local Stop & Shop.

At around 7 p.m. Feb. 10, officers responded to a loss prevention report that Monroe had passed all points of sale without paying for items. Monroe told police she had taken some cat food and sponges in her purse, amounting to $33.52.

Monroe was released on a promise to appear for a Feb. 20 court date.

humberto.juarez@hearstmediact.com