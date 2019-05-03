https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Woman-allegedly-shoplifted-from-Stop-Shop-13816710.php
Woman allegedly shoplifted from Stop & Shop
Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo
FAIRFIELD — Police charged Latonia Johnson, a 50-year-old Bridgeport resident, with larceny after she allegedly stole over $300 in Shop and Stop merchandise.
Johnson, who has multiple outstanding warrants, was issued a May 7 court date and released on a promise to appear.
humberto.juarez
@hearstmediact.com
