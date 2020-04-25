Woman awaiting sentencing gets house arrest due to virus

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A western Pennsylvania woman awaiting sentencing on felony convictions of helping her cousin evade capture following a police officer's slaying has been released from custody to ensure the safety of her unborn child amid the ongoing coronvirus pandemic.

The Tribune-Review reports that 33-year-old Lisa Harrington appeared via video at a hearing Friday and a judge ruled that she will be allowed to live with her husband and three children until six weeks after she undergoes a C-section in June.

Judge Rita Hathaway said she would consider jail a safe environment but for the defendant's “high-risk pregnancy." Defense attorney Adam Gorzelsky said that since his client's incarceration last month, she has been diagnosed with the flu, has been hospitalized with pneumonia and has gestational diabetes.

Harrington had been held without bond following her conviction last month on charges of hindering apprehension, evidence-tampering and a firearms offense. Her sentencing hearing will be scheduled six weeks after the birth of her child.

Prosecutors said she drove 31-year-old Rahmael Holt out of town after the November 2017 slaying of New Kensington officer Brian Shaw and then disposed of the suspected murder weapon. Harrington denied the accusations at trial.

Prosecutors have said Holt was an armed drug dealer who had planned to rob the driver of a sport utility vehicle that Shaw attempted to stop in Old Kensington. Holt said he wasn’t the person who fired. He was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death in February.