Woman charged after argument turned physical

FAIRFIELD — An argument over a breakup led to the arrest of Lilly Anne Gallaher, 21, of Pleasant Valley, N.J.

According to police, Gallaher and her boyfriend were driving in his car out of the Jennings Beach parking lot on Aug. 30, arguing because Gallaher wanted to break off the relationship. At one point, she allegedly hit her boyfriend in the face. Witnesses called police to report reckless driving, and one witness followed the car to the CVS parking lot.

Gallaher originally told police the argument did not get physical, but was loud and emotional. She said her boyfriend never hit her, and said she probably hit him, but didn’t think she did, and she might have ripped his shirt but she didn’t remember.

Gallaher was charged with second-degree breach of peace and released on a promise to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on Aug. 31.

