Woman charged after argument with mother

FAIRFIELD — A 42-year-old Fairfield resident was charged with disorderly conduct and violation of a protective order after getting in a heated argument with her 71-year-old mother.

At around 4 p.m. on Nov. 29, officers investigated the aftermath of an altercation between Dana Chaisson and her elderly mother. Chaisson allegedly took her mother’s walking cane from her hands, throwing that and a pet gate down the stairs of her mother’s home.

Upon investigation, officers discovered there was an active protective order protecting the mother from Chaisson.

Chaisson was issued a Nov. 30 court date.

humberto.juarez@hearstmediact.com