Woman charged in California fire found incompetent for trial

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — A woman accused of starting a wildfire in Northern California that destroyed more than 100 homes in September was deemed incompetent to stand trial on Tuesday after she was evaluated by two court-appointed psychologists.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports a judge ordered Alexandra Souverneva to be evaluated for possible placement at the Department of State Hospitals’ Conditional Release Program, an outpatient treatment system for people who charged with crimes and experiencing psychiatric symptoms.