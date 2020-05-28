Woman charged in connection with fatal stabbing in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A 29-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of another woman and the non-fatal stabbing of a man in Worcester earlier this week, police said.

Naomi Lawrence was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the stabbings Tuesday night, Worcester police said in a statement Wednesday.

Police responding to reports of a stabbing found a 27-year-old woman suffering from a stab wound and a 33-year-old man with a stab wound tending to her, police said.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead and the man was treated for injuries not considered life threatening and released, police said. Their names were not made public.

The stabbings remain under investigation.

No arraignment information was disclosed and it was unclear if Lawrence had an attorney.