Woman charged in reservation slaying reaches plea deal

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Court documents show a Standing Rock woman accused in a fatal stabbing on the Fort Berthold Reservation has reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

Chantel Ducheneaux was charged with murder in the death of Taylor Benson at a mobile home in Parshall in June 2019.

Ducheneaux killed Benson with a kitchen knife after the two women argued, an FBI affidavit said. Ducheneaux also was charged with assault for stabbing another person with a knife, according to court documents.

Ducheneaux faces the possibility of life in prison on the murder charge. The Bismarck Tribune reports court documents do not list a sentencing date.