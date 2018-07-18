Woman charged with forgery, ID theft

Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Roberta Leach Roberta Leach Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Woman charged with forgery, ID theft 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — A Waterbury woman was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly tried to withdraw $5,100 from another person’s Chase Bank account.

Roberta Leach, 58, of Buckridge Road, was charged with criminal attempt at third-degree larceny, second-degree identity theft, criminal impersonation, and first-degree forgery.

According to police, Leach went into the Black Rock Turnpike Chase branch and showed an ID that had her picture, but a different name. An employee recognized Leach from a company newsletter regarding fraud, and attempted to call the real account holder. Meanwhile, Leach said she was going to go home to get her debit card and left the bank.

She got into a car and drove away, but not before employees got the car’s make and license plate, and called police. The car was stopped near Fairfield Woods Road. In Leach’s purse, police found two other bank cards in another name.

According to police, Leach is on parole and has been arrested 39 times for similar crimes including fraud, impersonation and theft.

Leach is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on July 23. Her bond amount was not available.

greilly@ctpost.com; 203-842-2585