WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman charged with killing a former high school classmate in a treehouse near her home and then disposing of his body in New Hampshire was found guilty by a jury on Monday of second-degree murder.

Julia Enright, 24, of Ashburnham, was convicted in Worcester Superior Court of fatally stabbing Brandon Chicklis, 20, in June 2018.

Enright faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years at sentencing on Jan. 18.

Enright lured the Westminster man to the treehouse with the intent to kill him as a “gift” for her boyfriend, prosecutors said.

Enright testified that she stabbed him in self-defense when he raped her and did not intend to kill him.

After the killing, she and her boyfriend disposed of the body a few miles away off the side of a highway in Rindge, New Hamphsire, where it was found by a jogger 17 days later. Her boyfriend has not been charged.

Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said he was hoping for a first-degree murder conviction. He spoke with Chicklis' family.

“They were relieved. But the thing you want to give them, you can’t give them, and that’s Brandon back,” he said.