SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (AP) — An Ohio woman who passed out while riding a roller coaster at a southern Indiana theme park later died at a local hospital, a coroner said.

Dubois County Coroner Katie Schuck said Dawn R. Jankovic, 47, of Brunswick, Ohio, died Friday night at a Jasper hospital. She was found unconscious earlier that evening when The Voyage roller coaster completed a ride and returned to a station at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari.