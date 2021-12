WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — An elderly woman died and her husband was critically hurt after they were stabbed Saturday in Wichita shortly after a truck was stolen and crashed into a nearby church.

Wichita Police said 36-year-old Goldy Metcalf, who was out of jail on parole, was arrested after a series of crimes Saturday morning on suspicion of first-degree murder, aggravated battery, criminal deprivation of a vehicle, criminal damage to property and other charges.