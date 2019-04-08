Woman dies in house fire in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Officials say an elderly woman died in a house fire overnight in Everett.

KOMO-TV reports that crews responded to the scene, on West View Drive near 47th Street, at around 8 p.m. Sunday after receiving 911 calls reporting smoke and flames at the home.

Neighbors told arriving fire crews that they tried to get inside the home to check on the woman who lives there, but the flames stopped them.

Firefighters got inside the home and found the woman dead inside. Her name is being withheld pending notification of her next of kin.

The blaze was extinguished, and investigators will enter the house Monday to try and determine the cause.

___

