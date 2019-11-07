Woman gave birth the day she was elected to local office

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman running for local office has given birth to her first child — on Election Day.

The New Haven Register reports that Ellen Cupo both gave birth to her son and won an uncontested seat on the New Haven Board of Alders on Tuesday.

Cupo's son Hunter Ian Cupo Dunn weighed 7 pounds and 2 ounces and was 20.25 inches long.

Cupo says she was especially grateful for the "incredibly caring and professional group of providers" at Yale New Haven Hospital, where she gave birth.

Cupo is the first candidate to be elected in Ward 8 in a regular election since former alder Aaron Greenberg left the board in April.



