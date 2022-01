CLEVELAND (AP) — A grand jury in Cleveland on Friday indicted an 18-year-old woman in the fatal shooting of an off-duty Cleveland police officer during a carjacking.

Tamara McLoyd, of Garfield Heights faces aggravated murder and numerous other charges in the death of officer Shane Bartek, 25. Bartek was shot twice in the back in the parking lot of a Cleveland apartment building on Dec. 31 and died at a hospital.