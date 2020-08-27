Woman killed in Austin during fight between Laura evacuees

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A bystander was shot and killed in Austin after a fight broke out among 60 people who had fled the Gulf Coast from Hurricane Laura, police said Thursday.

Two groups of people who had left Port Arthur and Beaumont on the southeast Texas coast got into a large fight in a downtown Austin street at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, police said. One person opened fire, striking a woman.

Police said the woman was homeless and had not been involved the fight. She was taken an Austin hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly after 1 a.m.

Police withheld the woman's identity Thursday and said no arrests had been made. Homicide detectives and crime scene specialists interviewed witnesses and canvassed the scene for video of the shooting.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s office will conduct the autopsy of the deceased woman, whose identity has not been revealed pending notification to next of kin.

Gov. Greg Abbott credited the evacuations of thousands of people for preventing deaths in Texas.

Laura roared ashore Thursday as a Category 4 hurricane along the Louisiana-Texas border. The storm is being blamed for at least two deaths in Louisiana and widespread damage around the city of Lake Charles.