Woman killed in lawnmower rollover near Osseo
Published 1:18 pm, Thursday, June 7, 2018
OSSEO, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff's officials say a woman has died in a lawn mowing accident in Trempealeau County.
Authorities say 63-year-old Deanna Matchey was operating her riding lawn mower on a hill near Osseo when it rolled over on top of her Wednesday about noon.
A passing neighbor discovered the accident and called authorities.
