Woman killed in western Iowa crash was Omaha teacher

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A woman killed in a western Iowa crash last week was an Omaha elementary school educator, officials said.

Cathy Vazquez, 56, of Omaha, was killed in the Friday evening crash in Crescent, television station KETV reported.

Pottawattamie County investigators said Vazquez was driving northbound along Old Lincoln Highway when an oncoming car crossed the center line and hit her car head-on. Vazquez was rushed to an Omaha hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Vazquez was a special education paraprofessional at Saddlebrook Elementary School in Omaha.

The driver of the other car, a 21-year-old man from Omaha, also was injured and taken to an Omaha hospital, investigators said.

Sheriff's officials said they were investigating whether speed and alcohol use factored into the crash.