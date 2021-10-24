Woman's early release in deadly school bus crash opposed

ROCHESTER, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana prosecutor is seeking to block the early prison release of a woman convicted in a 2018 crash that killed three siblings who were crossing a rural highway to board a school bus.
Fulton County Prosecutor Mike Marrs filed a motion Thursday seeking to prevent Alyssa Shepherd’s early release. She was sentenced in 2019 to four years in prison after being convicted of three counts of reckless homicide, criminal recklessness and passing a school bus, causing injury.