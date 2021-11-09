Woman says her sister ID'd wrong man in Missouri slayings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The only eye witnesses to a 1978 triple murder in Kansas City tried to tell prosecutors years before she died that she had identified the wrong shooter, but they told her it was “too late” to recant and that she could be charged with perjury, her sister testified Tuesday.
Cecile “Cookie” Simmons testified on the second day of a hearing that could lead to the release of Kevin Strickland, who has served 43 years in prison for a triple murder that many people, including current Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, believe he did not commit.