WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A woman was sentenced Monday to two life sentences for starting a fire that killed a 9-year-old boy and his mother in Waterloo.

Denise Susanna O’Brien, 45, was convicted in November of two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Ashely Smith, 32, and her son, Jaykwon Sallis, on April 22, 2018.