Woman sentenced to 50 years in fatal Sioux City stabbing

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A 22-year-old Dakota City woman was sentenced Thursday to 50 years in prison for the fatal stabbing of a Sioux City woman in April 2018.

Melissa Camargo-Flores was originally charged with first-degree murder in the death of Kenia Alvarez-Flores, 24, but she pleaded guilty in October to the lesser charge. She will be eligible for parole in 35 years.

Police have said that Camargo-Flores waited for Alvarez-Flores outside her home for about 20 minutes and stabbed the victim several times as she left the house, The Sioux City Journal reported.

The reason for the stabbing was not made clear in court Thursday but police said Camargo-Flores told officers she had been involved with the victim's boyfriend. A detective said Camargo-Flores, who immigrated from Mexico and was living in the U.S. legally, had “multiple issues” with Alvarez-Flores. The two women were not related.