Woman serving manslaughter conviction dies in hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi woman who was serving time for a manslaughter conviction has died in a hospital, the state Department of Corrections said Monday.

Krysta Lesherri Chewe, 47, died Sunday at Merit Health Central in Jackson, where she had been taken earlier this year from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility. An autopsy was set.

Chewe was sentenced Dec. 10, 2019, in Pontotoc County to 20 years for the manslaughter conviction.

Chewe was at least the 83rd inmate to die in Mississippi prisons since late December. Several inmates died during outbursts of violence in late December and early January. The U.S. Justice Department announced in February that it is investigating the state’s prison system.