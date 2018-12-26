Woman shot by relative cleaning a gun in eastern Missouri

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a person cleaning a gun has accidentally shot and wounded a female family member inside an eastern Missouri home.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the shooting happened just after 5 p.m. Monday in St. Charles. Police say the woman is in serious but stable condition.

Police didn't release the ages of the people involved.

