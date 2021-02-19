Woman shot protesting Myanmar military takeover dies Feb. 19, 2021 Updated: Feb. 19, 2021 2:19 a.m.
A body bag, containing the remains of a young woman, is brought out of the 1000-Bed General Hospital, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The woman who was shot in the head by police during a protest last week against the military's takeover of power in Myanmar died Friday morning, her brother said.
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2021, file photo, Mandalay University graduates hold posters with images of Mya Thwet Thwet Khine, a young woman who was shot in the head by police during a protest on Feb. 9 in Naypyitaw, during an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar. The woman shot by police during a protest against the military's takeover of power died Friday morning, Feb. 19, 2021, her brother said.
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2021, file photo, Mandalay University graduates hold posters with images of Mya Thwet Thwet Khine, a young woman who was shot in the head by police at a protest on Feb. 9 in Naypyitaw, during an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar. The woman shot by police during a protest against the military's takeover of power died Friday morning, Feb. 19, 2021, her brother said.
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2021, file photo, Mandalay University graduates bow their heads as they hold posters with images of Mya Thwet Thwet Khine, a young woman who was shot in the head by police during a protest on Feb. 9 in Naypyitaw, at an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar. The woman shot by police during a protest against the military's takeover of power died Friday morning, Feb. 19, 2021, her brother said.
A body bag, containing the remains of a young woman, is brought out of the 1000-Bed General Hospital in Naypyitaw, Myanmar Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The woman who was shot in the head by police during a protest last week against the military's takeover of power in Myanmar died Friday morning, her brother said.
A protester speaks to a police officer during an anti-coup rally outside the Hledan Centre in Yangon, Myanmar Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The daily protests campaigning for civil disobedience in Myanmar are increasingly focusing on businesses and government institutions that sustain the economy.
An anti-coup protester holds a poster with an image of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi as he sits in front of riot police in Yangon, Myanmar Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The daily protests campaigning for civil disobedience in Myanmar are increasingly focusing on businesses and government institutions that sustain the economy.
A policeman holding a long firearm stands in front of anti-coup protesters gathering outside the Hledan Centre in Yangon, Myanmar Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The daily protests campaigning for civil disobedience in Myanmar are increasingly focusing on businesses and government institutions that sustain the economy.
Anti-coup protesters flash the three-fingered salute as they gather outside the Hledan Centre in Yangon, Myanmar Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The daily protests campaigning for civil disobedience in Myanmar are increasingly focusing on businesses and government institutions that sustain the economy.
A row of riot police stand in front of anti-coup protesters seated on the road outside the Hledan Centre in Yangon, Myanmar Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The daily protests campaigning for civil disobedience in Myanmar are increasingly focusing on businesses and government institutions that sustain the economy.
Anti-coup protesters gather outside the Hledan Centre in Yangon, Myanmar Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The daily protests campaigning for civil disobedience in Myanmar are increasingly focusing on businesses and government institutions that sustain the economy.
Anti-coup protesters flash the three-fingered salute in front of riot police as they sit on the road outside the Hledan Centre in Yangon, Myanmar Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The daily protests campaigning for civil disobedience in Myanmar are increasingly focusing on businesses and government institutions that sustain the economy.
Anti-coup protesters stand face to face with riot police outside the Hledan Centre in Yangon, Myanmar Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The daily protests campaigning for civil disobedience in Myanmar are increasingly focusing on businesses and government institutions that sustain the economy.
Anti-coup protesters face a row of riot police in Yangon, Myanmar Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The daily protests campaigning for civil disobedience in Myanmar are increasingly focusing on businesses and government institutions that sustain the economy.
Anti-coup protesters face a row of riot police outside the Hledan Centre in Yangon, Myanmar Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The daily protests campaigning for civil disobedience in Myanmar are increasingly focusing on businesses and government institutions that sustain the economy.
A man flashes the three-fingered salute in front of riot police as anti-coup protesters gather outside the Hledan Centre in Yangon, Myanmar Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The daily protests campaigning for civil disobedience in Myanmar are increasingly focusing on businesses and government institutions that sustain the economy.
YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — A young woman who was shot in the head by police during a protest last week against the military’s takeover of power in Myanmar died Friday morning, her brother said.
Hers is the first confirmed death among the protesters who by the thousands have faced off with security forces after a junta took power Feb. 1, detained Myanmar’s elected leaders and prevented Parliament from convening.