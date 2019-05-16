Woman tried to snatch 4-year-old boy from LA McDonald's

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police are looking for a woman who tried to kidnap a 4-year-old boy from a McDonald's restaurant in South Los Angeles.

Police say the woman went into the restaurant on East Olympic Boulevard at about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, picked up the boy and carried him outside.

KABC-TV says she tried to get into a parked car but a witness stopped her and she ran off.

However, police say the same woman may have tried to snatch another 4-year-old boy Wednesday in the same area.

Police say the boy was walking with a family member when a woman came up, pulled his hand and tried to walk away with him.

The woman was stopped and ran off.