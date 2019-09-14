Women's Hall of Fame to induct Justice Sotomayor, Jane Fonda

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, actress Jane Fonda and attorney Gloria Allred are among the National Women's Hall of Fame's latest honorees.

They and eight others are being celebrated this weekend in Seneca Falls, New York, for their advocacy and activism.

The Class of 2019 also includes activist Angela Davis, attorney Sarah Deer, fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg and retired Air Force fighter pilot Nicole Malachowski.

Composer Laurie Spiegel is being recognized for her electronic music and molecular biologist Flossie Wong-Staal for her work that helped prove that HIV is the cause of AIDS.

Two inductees are being honored posthumously: Former New York Congresswoman Louise Slaughter, who died last year, and artist and suffragist Rose O'Neill, who died in 1944.