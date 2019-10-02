Woodstock Film Festival runs through Sunday in Hudson Valley

WOODSTOCK, N.Y. (AP) — The Woodstock Film Festival this year will feature an appearance by actor Matt Dillon.

The 20-year-old annual festival runs Wednesday through Sunday in the Hudson Valley towns of Woodstock, Rhinebeck, Kingston, Saugerties and Rosendale.

The festival this year will showcase more than 50 features from around the world, short films, panels and live performances.

Films being shown this week include Noah Baumbach's "Marriage Story" and "Portrait of a Lady on Fire," which won best screenplay at the Cannes Film Festival.

Dillon is to take part in a question-and-answer session on Saturday.