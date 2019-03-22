Work on taxiway to close runway at North Carolina airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Upcoming reconstruction on a taxiway is leading to changes at a North Carolina airport.

Officials say reconstruction to portions of Taxiway M at Charlotte Douglas International Airport will necessitate temporary closure of Runway 5/23. A statement from the airport authority says the repair work will take approximately seven months and is expected to be completed by Thanksgiving.

The authority also says the construction project will require intermittent nighttime closures of Runway 18C/36C. During construction, the Federal Aviation Administration will reroute aircraft to the airport's other runways.

Because of the runway closures, officials say surrounding neighborhoods located north and south of the parallel runways will experience overhead flights between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.