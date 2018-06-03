Work starts Monday on Indianapolis' rapid transit bus system

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Construction of Indianapolis' long-planned rapid transit bus system is expected to mean changes for local motorists.

The city's bus system, IndyGo , says work is set to begin Monday on the Red Line , which recently won a $75 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration.

IndyGo officials say motorists should be prepared for traffic lane shifts and construction signage as work on the project begins along Shelby Street.

Drivers are being asked to drive carefully because workers will likely be using flags to direct traffic.

When complete, the rapid bus line will run about 13 miles from Broad Ripple on Indianapolis' north side to the University of Indianapolis on the south side. The project will include 7.7 miles of dedicated and semi-exclusive bus lanes and priority traffic signals at intersections.